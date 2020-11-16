The government says it has put in place measures to cover its workers with Employer’s Liability Insurance at the time the country is adjusting to the new normal as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, an Employer’s Liability Insurance is an insurance policy that protects employers from liabilities arising from disease, fatality, or injury to employees resulting from workplace conditions or practices.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana says government workers reporting for duty between 31 March 2020 – 30 June 2021 are now covered by an Employer’s Liability Insurance.

“Govt employees reporting for duty between 31 March 2020 – 30 June 2021 are now covered by an Employer’s Liability Insurance.

“Grants to be paid to members who test COVID19 positive (ranging from ZWL equivalent of US$650-US $1000)

“Govt will also settle medical aid shortfalls,” he says.

Apparently, it is a requirement for employers to carry this insurance, which provides some level of medical expenses and lost wages to employees or their beneficiaries when an employee is injured, sickened or killed by job-related causes.

Employer’s liability insurance also covers negligence lawsuits over work-related injuries and occupational diseases. In other words, if an employee sues over an injury, this policy will help employer pay legal costs.

When employees receive workers’ compensation benefits, they usually agree not to sue their employers. But that doesn’t mean the employer is immune to lawsuits.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

105540

0

0

cookie-check

Government covers its workers with Employer’s Liability Insurance

no