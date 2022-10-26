Image: South African News

DJ Sbu recently performed at Superior Ingredients Brooklyn, Williamsburg in New York and his performance moved the crowd.

So much so that he got showered with several notes of American dollars by the crowd.

The DJ is currently enjoying some away time, gigging in New York City. This is in his bid to bring Amapiano and South African music to the world.

He shared videos of his performance at Superior Ingredients and expressed excitement over being showered with money.

“It’s a different feeling to be thrown ngaMaDollar. I receive them all with God’s grace and humility. It’s a good sign for the future. I promise to turn them into billions of dollars,” he promised.

He then wished the people who gave him money more wealth, “May all that money multiply where it all came from.

“May it also multiply to every person reading this caption. Keep pushing your dreams. We living ours.”

DJ Sbu usually makes headlines especially when he rebranded to a more spiritual artist. He advised people to get closer to nature and even grew his beard and dreadlocks. He even advised people to hug trees and walk barefoot.

“When you are a black person, you are so blessed that your melanin connects to this,” he said, pointing at a tree.

“Connects to the plants, connects to the earth. From time to time when you get a chance, just walk barefooted, just walk barefooted, either on your green grass, or the floor. When you get the chance just hug a tree. You can hug a tree for like 2-3 minutes.”

“By just you hugging a tree – remember we are spiritual beings, we are all energy – everything that you are you are transmitting and you are receiving. In other words your hair is your aerial to connect with the earth.”

“If you are a black person, your hair grows towards the sun because it is unique it has something other people do not have and that is your gift. Your gift for you to discover it who you are.

“When you know who you are, you get to connect with nature, when you do so, nature allows you to develop spiritually until your third eye is open.

“Once you start awakening your eye, that’s when your life starts changing, that’s when you start maturing because that means you are starting to become in tune and becoming one with nature.”

People told him that he looks dirty and that he does not bath but he clapped back.

“Apparently people are saying I don’t bath. Guys, come on, there are more serious things we could be discussing in this country. Leave my beard and hair alone,” he said. He added that his longevity in the industry makes him not want to prove anything to anyone, “I have been working for many years guys and I don’t have anything to prove. I’m good.”

“Ni ngi jwayela kabi mara (y’all are now being very disrespectful) but I love guys anyway. I am not shaving this beard and my hair.”

“It doesn’t mean that when one lets their hair or beard grow, they don’t bath. On a serious note, for those who care about me, I’m good and healthy. I’m on point. My team is okay, my family is good, children are awesome, business is growing and we are working.”

ZALebs