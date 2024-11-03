The new state of the art Mbare Traders’ Market to include a budget hotel, cold rooms, and a three-storey structure to accommodate 10,000 traders, reports Zimbabwe Economic Review.

The expected completion date of the project is six months.

The project will be done by Masimba Holdings, this is following a fire that destroyed part of the old market.

Some of the key points:

🟢Market Structure:

-Three floors designated for different types of traders (hardware on ground floor, perishables on first floor, other goods on upper floor).

-Doubling market capacity to 10,000 traders.

🟢Cold Storage & Value Addition:

-Cold rooms and dryers to preserve perishable produce.

-Facilities for canning and drying vegetables (e.g., dried vegetables, canned tomatoes).

🟢Budget Hotel:

•Carter House to be redeveloped into budget hotel for farmers needing overnight accommodation.

🟢Additional Development:

•Plans to develop a resilient furniture manufacturing hub in Glen View Area 8, providing space for 5,000 traders across two sites.

🟢Quality Standards:

Market will be built to “world-class” standards, focused on affordability for traders.