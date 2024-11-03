Exiled former Minister of Information, Higher Education Jonathan Moyo says the death of renowned author, cultural icon, educator and historian Pathisa Nyathi is a great loss to the nation.

Nyathi, known for his priceless contribution to Zimbabwean history, education system and culture, was admitted to a private hospital in Bulawayo where he died on Friday morning.

He was 73.

Apparently, in his message, Moyo said:

“IT IS DEEPLY SADDENING that the giant cultural icon and educator, Phathisa Nyathi, has fallen.

“Heartfelt condolences to his family.

“Phathisa Nyathi was a fountain of wisdom at its best; an indefatigable champion of indigenous knowledge and enduring African values; an engaging oral historian; a visionary storyteller; an eminent teacher; and a prolific author whose invaluable contribution to the Zimbabwean story will be a tall order to match.

“May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him, and may his soul be eternally blessed and dwell in peace in the House of the Lord forever!”

Nyathi’s death has left a void on the country’s academic community and the nation at large.

He was celebrated not only for his extensive knowledge and research on Zimbabwe’s history but also for his dedication to preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of the country.

Throughout his career, he authored a number of books and articles, making history accessible to the public and inspiring many through his passion for storytelling and education.