The new United States ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Marie Tremont presented her credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa this morning at State House.

She replaces Brian Nichols whose posting ended in 2021.

The United States has not had an ambassador since 2021, when its previous ambassador, Nichols, left to become Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

Tremont has previously served as Deputy Ambassador of the United States in Sweden, Ukraine, and Cyprus.

Tremont holds Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees from Baylor University, as well as a master’s degree from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School at the National Defense University.

The US Embassy in Harare has been overseen by Chargé d’Affaires Elanie M. French since 2022.

