More than 200 Zimbabweans have fallen prey to an immigration scam operated by a company called Wise Wave Zoo, based in Lublin, Poland.

According to Zim Celebs; the victims of this scam are located in both South Africa and Zimbabwe.

It is reported that Wise Wave has been operating from four offices: one in Johannesburg, South Africa, another in Gweru, Zimbabwe, a third in Harare, and the main office in Lublin, Poland, where the founder, Davies, and his wife reside.

Cases of Zimbabweans being scammed while in search of greener pastures are common.

Many Zimbabweans are leaving or have left the country at the turn of the millennium in search of better working conditions.

