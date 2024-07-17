Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change President Nelson Chamisa has been urged to provide leadership as he is not getting any younger.

This call from netizens came after Chamisa urged young people to take charge

“YOUNG PEOPLE TAKE CHARGE… Things are changing. When we effort to promote the young people in Zimbabwe the old feel threatened and cannibalize the young ones,” Chamisa posted on his X handle.

Apparently, netizens were quick to respond to his call, with some saying he lacks the qualities of a leader.

Mabiza Trevor @mabiza_trevor said: “To effectively lead the youth, one must possess competent leadership skills, which you evidently lack. We require a stronger opposition.

“Currently, I believe ED is the better option and suitable to serve a third term or until 2030, until a more qualified candidate emerges from either his party or the opposition. Till then how can we youths lead?”

Others said the time for Chamisa to provide leadership is now, as like everybody else he is not getting any younger.

TINASHE NYAMUKAPA

@tinanyams said: “It’s definitely time for the young people to lead now.

“The time is now. We are not getting any younger.”

Tawanda Mupindu

@kasiryTawaz: “The youth no longer have faith in political leadership, we vote for those that disappoint us time and again, the alternative is no longer the alternative of ideas but the alternative to looting, promise after promise but nothing gets delivered.”

Efious Farai Mugwagwa

@EfiousFarai: “The youth needs a leader, a distinguished cadre who does not personalised the party and everything but one who is able to build a team and build a party not one who always cries because of his own weaknesses. Be a leader a leader not a talker.”

stats chagwedera

@chagspecial: “We lack a “local ” opposition party. A party that holds the ruling party accountable, one that does not run to Western embassies and States.

“One that believes in Zimbabwe and Zimbabwean, not the one that denigrates our culture but praises the whiteman’s culture and religion.”

Others stood with him.

Demarcus Demetrice III

@Assasin28134189 said: “If he lacks leadership skills, why did you deny CCC over 100 rallies during the presidential elections 2023 it’s called fear factor my brother .. you clearly didn’t want him to gain mileage.”

Zwnews