Renowned political analyst Majaira Jairosi says the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services has been forced to delete an X (formerly Twitter) post on the visit by a Qatar gold dealer.

“After forcing @InfoMinZW to delete a post about the visit of Qatar Prime Minister who met @edmnangagwa for gold & diamonds deals,” he says .

Jairosi adds that the new CIO boss Fulton Mangwanya also forced ZANU PF Bulawayo Province to delete a post on same the same subject.

“CIO boss Fulton Mangwanya (pictured) has also forced @zanupfbyoinfo to delete its post.

“However “double informer”

@CMukungunugwa has refused to delete his post,” he adds.

Posting on his X handle, Jairosi went on to claim that the ZANU PF Elders Council refused to be forced to delete the post they had made.

“Zanu PF Elders Council which runs @ZANUPF_Official refused to be intimidated.

“They have posted what @zanupfbyoinfo & @InfoMinZW forced to delete. Manhize Christopher Mutsvangwa manages the handle on behalf of the Elders, with help from @marapira_farai,” he said.

Below is the post by ZANUPF_Official:



