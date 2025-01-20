Home renovation projects can be incredibly stressful. A large part of the home is not livable during the project, there may be issues getting the materials, and there is a lot that can go wrong which will mean the project takes longer to complete. However, having an idea of what to do when and a professional to help with each step of the process can help create a stress-free home project.

Define Goals and Work to be Done

The first step should be to figure out what the new space should have or the goals for it and the work that needs to be done to reach those goals. Working with a contractor can be crucial during this step, as they can help take the general ideas for the space and turn them into a plan that includes each step that needs to be done to transform the space. For most homeowners, hiring a contractor at the beginning of the project is one of the best ways to make it as stress-free as possible.

Set a Budget for the Project

The next step should be to set a budget for the project. The exact budget can vary based on the space available, the amount of money available to spend on it, and a number of other factors. Having a budget in mind helps keep the project costs from getting out of control and the project taking too much money to complete. It can also help to narrow down decisions for what the space will look like or who will handle some of the work that needs to be done. Keep in mind that there should be a little extra money in the budget to handle things that can go wrong.

Plan the Overall Layout of the Space

Work with the contractor to plan the overall layout of the space. Make a floor plan and add furniture, appliances, and other necessities to get an idea of how everything will fit and what it might look like. Don’t forget to plan for space to walk through the area, as well as for any new furniture that may be needed. Play around with the potential layouts to find the perfect one. Then, it’s a good idea to start listing the materials, appliances, furniture, and more that may need to be bought to make sure the space is completed.

Obtain Permits if Needed

Work with the contractor to determine if permits are needed for the project. If so, ask if the contractor pulls permits on their own. If they don’t, the homeowner will be responsible for obtaining the permits for anything that needs to be done. Talk with the local planning office to learn more about what permits are needed, how to get them, and how to make sure everything is done properly during the renovation. Once everything is set up, the project can begin and the space should be complete as quickly as possible.

If you’re thinking of doing a home renovation project, make sure you start by finding the right contractor to work with. From there, go through the checklist to make sure everything is set up properly so the project can go as smoothly as possible. As always, expect the unexpected, have backup options if possible, and be flexible to make the project as stress-free as possible.