Former Star FM radio presenter, DJ Mbale has waded into the Winky D-Holy Ten saga following their viral collabo on Ibotso.
In a post shared on his Facebook, Mbale said Holy Ten excitedly went into a union with Winky D forgetting where his bread is buttered.
Said DJ Mbale:
Music is a very powerful weapon used to speak for the masses and to the masses, problem comes when a collabo is done by one who is in it for the people and the other in it for fame, now when masses react to the released song they interpret it according to their own narrative favouring the one who is in it for the people one who is in it for money regrets and the one who is in it for the people rejoices with the masses. So 2023 if you are an artist Think about your family before you release your music and never forget were your bread is buttered because you cant serve two masters, once you release there’s no turning back.