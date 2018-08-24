Chamisa: I know you feel cheated, but take heart — your victory is not lost

MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa has informed his supporters that he feels their pain after the Constitutional Court upheld election results announced by ZEC early this month declaring ED Mnangagwa as winner of 2018 Zimbabwe presidential elections.

Said Chamisa:

“I hear your cries & feel your pain. I know you feel cheated, but take heart — your victory is not lost. Your will is sacred & we’ll listen to you on the path of peace & course of action to be taken to rescue our beautiful Zimbabwe from the jaws of poverty, corruption & dishonesty.”

His comrade in arms, Tendai Biti, also reassured supporters that the battle is not lost:

“We have never taken anything for granted . We have never had any illusions . We will take body blows but we will continue our fight for truth and justice . Legitimacy comes from the people and the people alone . So the struggle continues for # Godisinit,” he said.

Meanwhile, former government minister Professor Jonathan Moyo said the political door is now wide open.

“Nothing is as painful as being cheated left, right & centre. Yet experience has shown that when the legal door is shut by hook or crook, the political door becomes wide open. No door is better than the political door. It’s crucial never to stop believing. Tomorrow starts today, said Moyo.