ED Mnangagwa invites Nelson Chamisa to work with him

President elect Emerson Mnangagwa has said his hands are wide open for MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Mnangagwa said: “I once again reiterate my call for peace and unity above all. Nelson Chamisa, my door is open and my arms are outstretched, we are one nation, and we must put our nation first. Let us all now put our differences behind us. It is time to move forward together.”

After the court verdict, ED used social media to reach out to Chamisa:

Below is his message…