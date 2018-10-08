Nelson Chamisa offers dialogue to solve Zimbabwe’s latest economic crisis

The Movement for Democratic Change leader’s spokesperson Dr Nkululeko Sibanda has said his boss Nelson Chamisa knows what to do to resolve the economic problems affecting the country at the moment.

“President Nelson Chamisa @nelsonchamisa knows what needs to be done to stop the economy from bleeding to death. He has openly offered dialogue centred around a 5 – point plan. This will stabilise Zimbabwe and protect Zimbabweans from extreme suffering. Your President is ready,” Sibanda said.

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing the 2008 financial nightmare.

Why it’s almost 2008 again? Basic goods have disappeared from shop shelves, long queues for fuel, the return of parallel markets and never-ending increase in prices of goods and services as people and businesses rush to dump the worthless digital money and bond notes which are pegged at 1 as to 1 against the United States dollar.