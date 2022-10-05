Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president, Nelson Chamisa has described the late Tarusenga Chekerwa, popularly known as Mudhara Bhuradha as a legendary drummer and committed change champion.

While captioning a picture of Mudhara Bhuradha and himself at a political rally, Chamisa tweeted:

“Sad news…The legendary drummer, Tarusenga Chekerwa, popularly known as Mudhara Bhuradha has passed on. A committed Change champion, a conscious citizen and courageous fighter. RIP Champion!”

Below, we publish some of the reactions to the CCC leader’s tweet,

Read On:

Nawo matambudziko. Tarasikirwa.– Lynette Karenyi-Kore May his soul rest in peace. He fought his part of the battle and we will carry the torch forward ever. Change is inevitable and Freedom is coming home. May his family be comforted by our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.– Kuda Mangwende Haaa. Sorry. Kubva tiri pwere achitiridzira ngoma idzi.– brian mari

Zwnews