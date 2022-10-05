National police authorities have said they’re investigating an armed robbery case in which a cash-in-transit vehicle that was conducting the transportation of gold from How Mine lost close to 12 kilogrammes of the precious metal after being attacked by thirteen criminals who were using three cars.

“The ZRP is investigating an armed robbery case which occurred at the 21km peg along Bulawayo-How Mine Road on 04/10/2022 at around 0,730 hours,” the Zimbabwe Republic Police wrote on Twitter. “A security company which was conducting a cash in transit involving gold from How Mine was attacked by thirteen criminals who were using three cars, a Nissan NP300 registration number HR30XJGP, Toyota Hilux GD6, and a Nissan March,” added the police.

According to the ZRP, the suspects disarmed the security guards and stole four firearms (two 303 rifles and two pistols) and 11,9kgs of gold.

“More information will be released as investigations unfold,” the ZRP tweeted.

Zwnews