PICTURES: MDC 19th Anniversary Rally at Gwanzura stadium…Mnangagwa won’t rule Zimbabwe

The Movement for Democratic Change(MDC) turned 19 yesterday.

To mark the anniversary thousands of supporters and party officials gathered at Gwanzura Stadium to mark the day.

Celebrations were initially barred last month following the cholera outbreak however the police later allowed the event to go ahead following pressure from the Nelson Chamisa led party.

Several officials including party leader Chamisa spoke at the occasion.

Former Zanu PF official Dzikamai Mavhaire, who has joined the MDC, said like other revolutionary parties in the region, which have been swept out of power, Zanu PF’s time is coming.

“Nothing is forever,” he said.

MDC deputy national chairman Tendai Biti told supporters that Zimbabwe’s economic crisis is testament that Zanu PF was not given a mandate by the people.

“The way prices have gone up since July 31 shows that you can rig an election but you can’t rig an economy,” Biti said.

“The crisis shows that if you were not given a mandate by the people, you can’t rule this country. Mnangagwa you stole elections, you won’t rule this country.”