LATEST PICTURES: Queen Bee imports luxury Rolls-Royce…Harare Airport Photos

Is Kuda Tagwirei of Sakunda the owner of this brand new Rolls Royce Phantom?

HARARE: This $500,000 (before duty) 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom landed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare today, Friday 26 October.

Airport sources told reporters that the vehicle is registered to Kudakwashe Tagwirei, the Sakunda boss.

An ally of VP Chiwenga, Tagwirei is currently riding the eye of a storm after Acie Lumumba linked him to the shadowy cartel boss “Queen Bee” believed to be the person behind RBZ black market forex scams.

agencies