Zimbabwe’s main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has kept the inhabitants of the troubled southern African country hoping after he declared that the era of ‘strong men’ who have a penchant of clinging on to power is now over.

In a thread on micro-blogging Twitter, Chamisa who controversially lost to Zimbabwe leader Emmerson Mnangagwa in the disputed 2018 presidential elections said change was inevitable.

“THE PEOPLE SHALL GOVERN..In our own traditional wisdom, there is an idiom that says “Ubukhosi ngamazolo” or “Ushe madzoro” literally meaning that leadership is best that occurs in turns,” Chamisa tweeted.