President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implored the Zimbabwe Republic Police to flush out and deal with corrupt officers within the force.

Speaking when he commissioned vehicles for use by ZRP, Mnangagwa urged the police force to deal with corrupt police officials without fear or favour.

“Your own house must be above reproach, under the Second Republic, effective policing must be rooted in integrity, commitment to duty, professionalism, accountability, transparency, loyalty and patriotism,” he said.

Mnangagwa’s sentiments come at the time members of police have been implicated in corrupt deals.

Some police officers, especially in the traffic section stand accused of being bribe takers on the roads.

Zwnews