Zimbabwe’s main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, has conveyed his congratulatory message to new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Chamisa said he looks forward to Britain and Zimbabwe ‘healing the past, and building a brighter future’.

While captioning Sunak’s picture on Twitter, Chamisa said:

“I congratulate the new British Prime Minister @RishiSunakon his new role as British Premier. Zimbabwe and Britain share more than one century of both a difficult and also friendly history. I look forward to our two countries healing the past, and building a brighter future.”

Zwnews