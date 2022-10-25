Social media is abuzz following Babes Wodumo’s latest picture that is currently making rounds. Photographed with DJ Sox and Dladla Mshunqisi, fans are more concerned for Babes Wodumo’s well-being more than ever before.

Tweeps have taken to Twitter to share in their concerns, following Babes Wodumo’s latest picture. Some tweeps are more convinced that the Gqom Queen probably lost some of weight after giving birth. However, her son is over 1 year old now but she hasn’t regained her weight back, says other tweeps.

“Babes Wodumo is not looking good” wrote Johnson Awalle.

“Thank God I’m not in the public eye, because what’s happening to babes wodumo happened exactly to me, i lost so much weight after giving birth but I bounced back! imagine facing all that scrutiny!” wrote Mme Pilane.

Babes Wodumo’s husband and baby daddy Mampintsha will forever continue to catch the smoke where Babes Wodumo is concerned. Some of the fans have not forgiven Mampintsha and some of his past doings towards Babes Wodumo.

Her and Mampintsha’s relationship has been under scrutiny ever since the day of the abuse allegations that were leveled against Mampintsha. Fans believe that Mampintsha is the major reason behind Babes Wodumo’s career demise, as well as her image and recently her weight as well.

“The carpet was laid for Babes Wodumo she was gonna become one of the greatest female artist out of SA , make loads of money and bag international collabos , but Mampinstha knew if she got bigger he was gonna lose her he sabotaged everything” wrote The Instigator

Two days ago, Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha made headlines, as Mampintsha was accused of allegedly having a baby out of wedlock. However, some tweeps have come into Babes Wodumo’s defense as they are fighting off the trolls over her weight loss.

“Can we please leave Babes Wodumo alone nkosyam this is tiring now. You guys are always talking about her weightloss and honestly it’s not okay. Babes doesn’t even have social media anymore, she’s literally not bugging anybody, she’s just at home minding her business” wrote Amala Graham.

ZALebs