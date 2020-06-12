The Zimbabwe Government has blamed what it calls the ‘Third Force’ and characters opposed to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa for doctoring the abduction narrative of three MDC Alliance youth leaders.

The three who include Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were remanded in custody to Monday next week for bail hearing after they appeared at Harare magistrates court charged with communicating falsehoods about their alleged enforced abductions a couple of weeks ago.

Government spokesperson Ndavaningi ‘Nick’ Mangwana took to his official Twitter handle to dismiss the trio’s alleged abductions.

“We presented 3 scenarios over the alleged abduction of Joanna Mamombe et al. 1- There was no abduction. 2- Third Force did it. 3- MDC and anti-ED characters within the establishment did it. We will release irrefutable evidence that there was no abduction. Scenario 1 is correct,” Mangwana wrote.

The Government has widely been blamed over circumstances surrounding the trio’s alleged abductions. Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova were found badly tortured at Muchapondwa business centre in Bindura following their alleged abductions three days earlier.

Zwnews