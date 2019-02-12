Nduna demands $10M from Mliswa after “multiple murder confessions”

Zanu PF’s Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna, who has admitted killing people in the past, has filed a $10 million defamation lawsuit against fellow MP Temba Mliswa (Norton) for calling him a ‘thief’ during a heated altercation at a parliamentary committee meeting in Harare on Monday.

In a video that has since gone viral, Mliswa accused Nduna, a former Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport, of benefitting from an $11 million scandal that rocked the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA).

Nduna took exception to the allegation and demanded that Mliswa respect him and not call him a thief. A defiant Mliswa kept calling Nduna a “thief” arguing that a forensic audit had implicated him. “You are a double thief, a triple thief,” Mliswa said as he persisted with the jibes.

In an attempt to intimidate Mliswa, Nduna then suggested he was going to deal with the Norton MP outside parliament boasting that he had killed people in the past whose names he did not even know. Mliswa however was having none of it and told him “return the money you stole from ZINARA.”

nehandaradio