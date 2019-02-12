Arrested MDC councillor for Kadoma denies burning Zanu PF offices

A long serving ward 2 Kadoma councillor Michael Gore has been convicted for taking party in the destruction of Zanu PF party offices in Kadoma that was burnt down during protests.

Gore appeared before Kadoma Regional Magistrate Tatenda Gwazemba on Tuesday afternoon facing charges of engaging in public violence where he partook in the destruction of Zanu PF Kadoma party offices.

Gore who was charged together with other 21 accused persons denied the charge.

Circumstances are that on January 19 at the height of the violence that claimed 17 lives across Zimbabwe, councillor Gore was spotted throwing missisles at Kadoma Zanu PF party offices .

He then left to attend a funeral.

He was then arrested at Kadoma courts while visiting party members who had been arrested in connection with the violence.

Gore denied any wrong doing saying the violence took place while he was at the said funeral and only passedby the scene.