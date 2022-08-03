This morning President Emmerson Mnangagwa will preside over the burial of the late Brigadier General (Rtd) Benjamin Mabenge, whose nom de guerre was Cde Freddie Matanga.

He passed away after a long illness at Arundel Hospital, Harare, on 01 August 2022.

The late Brigadier General (Rtd) Mabenge was born on 6 August 1954, at Runde Clinic in Mazvihwa Tribal Trust Lands, Saka Village, in Zvishavane district, Midlands Province.

Mabenge left Tanzania in 1974 and joined other freedom fighters at the war front. He was appointed ZANLA General Staff (Special Task) Political Commissar for Tangwena Sector (Manica Province) in 1976.

He operated in the Gaza Province between 1977 and 1978 as the Provincial Commander for the forces in the region.

Due to his acute intelligence, diligence and irrepressible commitment to duty, Mabenge was sent to Syria as ZANUPF representative in 1978.

From 2010-2014, he was a board member of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and Deputy General Manager for Anjin Diamond Mining Company. From 2014 to 2019, he was a board member of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commission.

He is survived by wife Rosegema Mabenge, six children and ten grandchildren.

Zwnews