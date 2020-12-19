ZIMBABWE is today launching the National Dress of Zimbabwe, an initiative spearheaded by the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa.

In a statement released yesterday, Amai Mnangagwa said ‘tomorrow the nation will witness an outcome of efforts made by different Zimbabweans in pursuit of having a national identity.

“On Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 10am, we will witness an outcome of efforts made by different Zimbabweans in the quest to have a national identity, to come up with the designs for our national fabric,” she said.

The Pictuers…

-Zwnews