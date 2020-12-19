President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implored civil servants to be kind and approachable by the general citizenry whom they serve.

Speaking when he officiated at the signing of performance based contracts by Permanent Secretaries, Mnangagwa said under the Second Republic, there is no room for Heads of Ministres who are pompous, proud and self-centred, or those who prioritise their own benefits ahead of delivering services to the people.

Mnangagwa demanded humility, accessibility and a public centred service by Public Servants.

“We have seen people who are scared of nurses, not because of injections but “rough”.

“Attitudes at Central Registries (kwamudzviti) where people have to psych up to ask for a service,” he said.

He told civil servants that their performance is hinged on how well they serve citizens.

“All these processes, the active participation of the citizenry and other stakeholders will be taken into account as the overall performance rating of each individual Permanent Secretary will also incorporate the inputs from the public,” President Mnangagwa.

