Deon Hotto’s 88th-Minute Goal Lifts 115th-Ranked Namibia to Shock Victory Over Tunisia

In a major upset, Namibia secured a remarkable victory over Tunisia in their Africa Cup of Nations opener. Deon Hotto’s 88th-minute header proved decisive, sealing a 1-0 win for the Brave Warriors.

Despite Tunisia’s higher FIFA ranking and past AFCON achievements, Namibia, ranked 115th globally, displayed exceptional prowess throughout the match. Striker Peter Shalulile’s earlier efforts set the tone for an impressive first half, with Hotto’s late goal momentarily propelling Namibia to the top of Group E.

The unexpected triumph adds an exciting chapter to the ongoing surprises in the tournament.