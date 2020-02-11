Harare businessman Tafadzwa Musarara, who was recently named as one of the cartels involved in corruption by suspended Zanu PF youth league bosses Godfrey Tsenengamu and Lewis Matutu is now suing the two for ZW$10 million.

Tsenengamu and Matutu are now being charged with defamation for claiming at a press conference that Musarara has been corruptly diverting grain to the parallel market.

“The damages arise out of statements made by the defendants (Matutu and Tsenengamu) at a press conference held at Harare on the 3rd of February 2020. The defendants state at the press conference that the Plaintiff was a corrupt businessman who was diverting maize meal to the black market, thus causing shortages of that product in the shops”, reads the summon filed with the High Court.

“The plaintiff also claims interest and cost of suit on a legal practitioner and client sale”, the summon reads.

After they sensationally named the alleged corrupt cartels Tsenengamu and Matutu literally invited reprisal from the ruling party amid reports of widening factionalism within the party.

Scan-Tsenengamu-1

Zwnews