The main opposition MDC Alliance has blamed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF Government for the horrific accident which claimed seven lives while several others were seriously injured on Monday afternoon.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the party’s Secretary for Transport, Settlement Chikwinya also took a swipe at government spokesperson Ndabaningi Mangwana for saying that the ZUPCO bus involved in the accident was ‘newish’ , saying such accidents could have been avoidable if the state would set out procedures of ensuring that all passenger vehicles are roadworthy.

“The argument proffered by government spokesperson Mr Nick Mangwana that the bus was newish and hence did not require any inspection by VID is not only insensitive to the situation at hand but speaks to an uncaring government that has no sense of imagination and appreciation of how dangerous an unroadworthy vehicle can be to passengers and other road users”, Chikwinya said.

Chikwinya, who is also Mbizo parliamentarian, also hinted that a Road Accident Victims Fund should be put in place to cater for the expenses of the victims.

“An MDC government would have established such a Road Accident Victims Fund from proceeds of an agreed percentile of Road Access fee without necessarily passing on the burden of costs to the motorist”, he said.

