Chief Xolile Ndevu shocker…naked woman appears on South Africa virtual meeting

A South African traditional leader was left red-faced when his wife appeared stark naked during a virtual parliamentary meeting on Tuesday.

Inkosi Xolile Ndevu, a member of the , seems to have neglected to inform his wife that he had entered a virtual meeting of the co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) portfolio.

While Ndevu was busy explaining how the Eastern Cape province was working with medical doctors on the matter of initiate deaths, his wife walked into the room stark naked, oblivious that she was appearing on national television.

