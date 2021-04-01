Youtuber Lasizwe Dambuza recently exposed her big sister Khanyi Mbau’s bedroom affairs. The Zalebs siblings appeared in the latest episode of Celebrity Game Night, hosted by Anele Mdoda and they had everyone at the edge of their seats.

In each episode, celebrity guests team up to compete in numerous exciting and outrageous games. Lasizwe spilt some tea on one thing that keeps Khanyi happy.

When asked about three things the public does not know about his sister, not mincing his words, Lasizwe responded and said she loves, sex, money, and cars.

The media personality left everyone rolling on the floors with laughs with his bombshell about Khanyi’s addiction to sex.

Viewers reacted to the episode.

😭😭😭😂😂😂 everytime you mentioned sex mntakabawo i diedddddd 😂😂😭😭🔥🔥 — babydoll.🧚🏻‍♀️ (@missqueencessww) March 28, 2021

Lasizwe is killing me😂😂 #celebritygamenight — Tshepang Mojaki (@Tshepz_em) March 28, 2021

It is no secret that Khanyi is a fan of finer things in life. She is known for her lavish lifestyle and expensive rides. Reacting to Lasizwe’s answers Khanyi said he was lying. Anele Mdoda seemed to have believed Lasizwe called Khanyi and said ” Khanyi now we know” and the audience couldn’t help but laugh.

Lasizwe also revealed what he would do prefer to do in the dark. He said he would have sex, have a stripper pole, and rap in the dark.

Celebrity Game Night! Tonight 8PM. This new game will make you say other things 😂🤭 #CGNAfrica#Dstv ch124 pic.twitter.com/VoKamOEtJo — Jason Goliath (@JasonGoliath) March 28, 2021

The pair is one of Mzansi’s most famous siblings in the world of pop culture. Khanyi recently found love in the arms of businessman Kudzai and taking to his Instagram stories, Lasizwe shared how head over heels in love Khanyi is and said he believes that she has found ‘true love’. “This is real love! I’ve never seen my sister so happy and content,” he said on his IG stories.

The two have recently been setting power couple goals together with their boyfriends, but Lasizwe’s happiness was short-lived. This follows after he was played dirty by his ex-boyfriend who cheated on him.

Lasizwe was left heartbroken when he dropped his former bae at the airport, but he chose to two times him and go to a club. He bumped into the man at a chill spot called Great Dane and he was with someone.

“I’ve never gowishad (gone through a lot) so much for a man. You leave him at the airport and then you just say cool let me go out with my friends, and then you bump into him at Great Dane.” The two broke up and he has since been single.

-TSWAlebs