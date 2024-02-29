Mzembi accuses Chivayo of having goblin-backed wealth?

Exiled former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi says the dishing out of free cars has all the tell-tale signs of goblin rituals of sorts adding that it is an abnormal and obscene consumption in a country virtually on its knees.

Mzembi adds that it is impossible to give everyone a car, so the strange act of bizarre generosity incenses the greater public instead of endearing them to whatever project or cause or to the blesser.

“The dishing out of free cars has all the tell-tale signs of goblin rituals of sorts, it is abnormal and obscene consumption in a country virtually on its knees!

“It is impossible to give everyone a car, so the strange act of bizarre generosity incenses the greater public instead of endearing them to whatever project or cause or to the blesser,” he says.

Mzembi’s comments come in the wake of controversial dishing out cars to different people who are believed to be ZANU PF sympathizers.

In his latest act, the controversial entrepreneur bestowed brand new Toyota Aquas upon six bloggers.

Taking to Instagram, Chivayo shared a video showcasing the lineup of Toyota Aquas alongside a lengthy message extending congratulations to the chosen bloggers and instructing them to collect their vehicles.

The fortunate recipients of these cars include Carlton Mazinyane (Zimcelebz & Zanu PF 1), Thomson Thomson (Zimcelebrities), Tafadzwa Muteweri (zimcelebs_ & chopisa tv), Simbarashe Marasha (Zimcelex), Enerst Mukumba (Celebrity New), and Ronald Ncube (Pachopisa).

