8 killed, 13 injured in separate RTAs; one of which involving Trip Trans bus and police vehicle

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident in which four people were killed when a Trip Trans Bus collided with a ZRP Mahindra vehicle at the 65 kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road on 28/02/24.
Meanwhile, four people were killed whilst 13 others were injured when a Toyota Quantam vehicle with 19 passengers was involved in a head on collision with a Sino truck with four passengers on board at the 113 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on 26/02/2024 at around 1500 hours.
The bodies of the victims were taken to St Luke Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured were admitted at the same hospital.
Zwnews
