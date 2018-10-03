Mystery bedroom furniture left at post office in Kadoma

A set of bedroom furniture has been lying in the open since early September with no sign of the owner coming to collect the property.

The furniture has baffled some residents around Rumwe Shopping Centre who have failed to get answers on the origin of the furniture.

A Zimpost lady said that the furniture has been lying in the open with no one coming to remove it from the post office entrance.

“The furniture has been lying in the open since early September and no sign of the owner to come and remove it,I work here and I clean the area but the furniture is of concern!”said the lady with Zimpost.

Another unidentified tout at the shopping centre said he has failed to have answers to why the owner has left the property in the open for such a long time.

“I have failed to have the answers to this furniture which has been in the open since early September, pamwe zvine ngozi!” said the tout.

zwnews