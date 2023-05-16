Former Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Walter Mzembi says his pension after working 10 years as a government official is not enough to buy Blue Label beer.

He queries that if former minister’s pension can not buy Blue Label beer, what about teachers and nurses.

“Penjeni yangu yese yepamwedzi haitengi Blue Label saka mudyandigere wacho uripapi ini ndakaisa makore gumi nemashanu ndirigurukota ko kuzoti mudhomeni, nurse naTicha?

“Ndosaka vanhu vorambira kumabasa maCoupon arinani!

Gadzirisai vanhu vovukura nenhamo!” He says.

Apparently, civil servants particularly teachers have been at loggerheads with government over better pay and working conditions.

They have been demanding salaries in US dollars as the local currency is on deathbed.

Apparently, renowned world economic Steve Hanke has been on record calling on Harare to dump its local currency and fully dollarise.

Zwnews