Image: iHarare

Nota Baloyi has revealed the most thing he misses about his estranged wife, Berita.

The star has been tweeting about his wife ever since they separated.

Waking up this morning, Nota have shared some of the beautiful moments they had together.

In one of the tweets, he revealed what he misses most about his wife.

Nota said he misses the sweet video messages she always send to him.

He also went on to pray for his wife to be delivered from the “demons that made her miserable & lonely”.

“What I miss the most about my wife… The sweet video messages she’d send me.

“You don’t choose homelessness over your home unless you are possessed by evil spirits that don’t want you to be happy.

“I pray for my wife’s deliverance from the demons that made her miserable & lonely!”

What I miss the most about my wife… The sweet video messages she’d send me. You don’t choose homelessness over your home unless you are possessed by evil spirits that don’t want you to be happy. I pray for my wife’s deliverance from the demons that made her miserable & lonely!😢 pic.twitter.com/MzA0Yv3IXp — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) October 28, 2022

