Movement Democratic Change-T leader Douglas Mwonzora bumped into MDC Alliance’s Harare mayor Jacob Mafume and Makomborero Haruzivishe outside the Harare Magistrates Court this morning.

On Wednesday, Mwonzora declared himself leader of MDC Alliance, Nelson Chamisa’s party.

He wrote to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of his intention to use the MDC Alliance name in the forthcoming polls.

Apparently, this happened after Mwonzora had a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mwonzora is allegedly working with President Mnangagwa and ZANU-PF to destabilize Chamisa’s party.

