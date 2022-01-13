SADC Chairperson and Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has denounced the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western countries.

Speaking during the ongoing SADC Summit in Lilongwe, Chakwera rallied the region to stand in solidarity with Zimbabwe in the fight against sanctions.

“We have stood together in our collective call for the lifting of sanctions imposed on our sister member state, the Republic of Zimbabwe, which also have a knock-on effect on the economy of the entire region, and we will prevail,” he says.

He also implored and thanked fellow leaders for posing a united battle against the Covid 19 pandemic.

“We have stood together to defend our region against the Covid-19 pandemic despite our limited resources and the continued discrimination of other regions against ours, and we will prevail.

SADC heads of states are in Malawi for a summit on the Mozambican crisis.

Apparently, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga attended the summit on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zwnews