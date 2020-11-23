A Mvurwi man died after he was hit with log on the head during a beer drinking outing, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has said.

According to the police, the now deceased kicked another man who was sleeping on a verandah, and this didn’t go down well with a relative who sought a revenge.

He struck the deceased with a log on the head and he sustained injuries which led to his death.

“In Mvurwi, a man (25) was assaulted during a beer drink after kicking a man who was sleeping on the verandah.

“A relative of the man who was sleeping was annoyed and he struck the man with a log on the head. He died on the way to hospital,” said the police.

In a related matter, a Chakari man (20) stabbed another man (21) after a petty misunderstanding in a bar on 18/11/20 was arrested by police on 21/11/20.

According to police, the man had run away from Chakari and was arrested in Kwekwe where he intended to go to South Africa.

