28 December 2020, day 1, started feeling like I’m having a common cold. Day 2, started feeling weak, day 3 the general body weakness got worse and developed a mild headache, day 5 the severe general body weakness was now associated with severe body aches and severe joints pain and feeling feverish ( but temperature was 37), the headache got worse. Day 6 I then developed sore throat on top of other symptoms which then prompted me to get tested for Covid-19. These symptoms maintained until 9th day when i got my Covid-19 positive results. I wasn’t shocked, this thing which felt like UNEXPLAINABLE FLUE, I had already suspected Coronavirus. Day 10 the other symptoms got better but the sore throat remained static, I developed some ulcers in mouth and throat. I prepared maguru, fellows could smell the magurus from meters away as I was cooking, I couldn’t. Eating the maguru, it was like I’m chewing a rubber. Sense of smell and taste had disappeared. Symptoms started subsiding until day 14 the mouth ulcers and the sore throat resolved. Sense of smell is back and sense of taste is almost fully back.

WHAT I USED FOR TREATMENT I only used paracetamol when I was feeling feverish and headache, resting with a bit of exercising, drinking lots fluids, remember water is the healthiest beverage, and lots of fruits.

I don’t mind people using kunatira(steaming) with eucalyptus and zumbani leaves, but be careful not to burn yourself with the hot water, and there is no need for such treatment(steaming) to be used in kids, in any case children usually fight off the virus very well.

The stc30 stem cell, i suspect it is another “moringa cure everything”.

I didn’t use antibiotics like azithromicin because there was no need, was breathing well, my temperature wasn’t above 38. Everyone who test Covid positive or who gets symptoms want azithromicin among other antibiotics, we are heavily abusing this antibiotic especially around this time, there is really no need in mild cases. We have few choices of antibiotics already once they become resistant because of overuse we will be stuck. Having Coronavirus symptoms or testing positive shouldn’t make us panic, calm down.

Talk to your doctor, community Healthcare personnel or call ambulance or 2019 if covid patient at home gets worse, like having difficulties in breathing, temperature remaining more than 38 more than 3 days etc

The prevention to Covid-19 is preventing the virus to get around your face through social distancing, masking, etc, we don’t need to wait for government to force us to do that its you who will get sick or maybe die be responsible to yourself and your neighbor.

What i have observed as more people knew about me being positive is that many people have or have had the symptoms but did not get tested because of fear of the unknown, they just don’t want to be sure they have Covid-19, fear of stigma or being instructed to isolate therefore being away from others and to some due to lack of money for testing but i think government hospitals have affordable testing.

WILL I GET ANOTHER COVID-19 INFECTION Although I’m left with some immunity, scientists do not know how much and for how long will i be immune, but, YES, that’s possible and could be another strain of Covid-19 which may cause even severe form of Covid-19. Therefore I will keep protecting myself by social distancing, wearing mask etc.

I wish a quick recovery to all fellows infected with Covid-19 in its various forms stay strong, eventually it will end.

Let’s continue exercising preventative methods, this disease although to some it causes mild or no symptoms, to some its claiming lives. You don’t want to get this disease, whether mild, moderate or severe, we do not know its long term effects, some still have the Covid-19 symptoms more than 6 months after diagnosis. The particular group i have mostly seen succumbing to Covid-19 are the overweight and obese, according to studies they have 75% more chance to be in ICU than normal weight patients, ICU isn’t a good place. Therefore this vulnerable group should be well protected from us and of course they must make utmost effort to prevent themselves from the disease, although as long you have lungs, Covid-19 can potentially take your life, so, be safe.,

