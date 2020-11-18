The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has shortlisted Warriors skipper, Knowledge Musona’s scored free kick against Algeria as one of the contenders for goal of the last AFCON qualification round.

The other contender include Riyad Mahrez’s wonder goal in the same match.

Also running for the same slot are Andre Ayew and Ibrahim Amada’s goals.

Back home, the Zimbabwean captain’s goal was an exquisite free kick as he led his side from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against the defending champions in a Group H Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier on Monday.

The goal is what stirred the magic comeback at the home turf NSS, reviving the team’s hopes of going forward.

This came just a minute after Musona had hit the cross bar after a slight touch of M’boli in goal for the African champions from another free kick from a distance.

Meanwhile, the debate still rages on: Who scored the better goal?

-Zwnews

Musona's superb free kick shortlisted by CAF

