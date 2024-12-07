Image- Gemnation

Yesteryear musician Shepherd Kunodziya popularly known as Taso of the hit “Tovaka Madzimbabwe” is seeking help from controversial businessperson Wicknells Wicknell Chivayo.

Taso was once a force to reckon with in the 90s, sadly, he had to quit the music industry citing the harsh economy making it hard for one to survive on music proceeds alone.

“I was quiet owing to the economic situation that the country (Zimbabwe) has been going through.

“It was really difficult to make music sales but now the environment is better and we are going for it once again,” Taso said in 2012.

He also said at the time there were few promoters who were committed to promote the industry.

“We also didn’t have committed promoters to push us. Some guys were lucky to have promoters while we were funding ourselves.

“My challenge is that promoters should try us and they won’t be disappointed by what we are going to offer since we are back in serious business,” he said.

Taso is reportedly hit by hard times, and is begging for help from Chivayo.

He worked as a teacher at Kambarami and Dombodzvuku Secondary Schools in Murehwa before training as a hospital technician with the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare in 1990.

