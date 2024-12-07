Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of infanticide in which the body of a newly born baby girl was retrieved from a shallow grave near a church shrine at Chiringwati Village, Seke on 05/12/24.

The body was in a transparent plastic bag and was wrapped with a white cloth.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.

In other news, police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred at a business premise in Western Commonage on 06/12/2024.

At least 10 suspects armed with three AK 47 rifles and a pistol attacked six security guards who were on duty before gaining entry into the offices where they broke cash safes using grinders.

The suspects stole USD 7 000.00 and ZAR 18 000.00 cash. Anyone with information is being invited to report at any nearest police station.

In yet other news, ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 330 kilometre peg along Bulawayo -Victoria Falls Road on 06/12/24 at around 1840 hours.

Two people were killed while 51 others were injured when a Shackman Tipper truck carrying 69 passengers overturned and landed on its left side. 16 passengers escaped unhurt.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

