Whoever thought that there’s nothing that comes out of so-called small towns must find time to listen to the soon-to-be released and well-packaged musical album of Kwekwe-based teen artist, Bradlien_Brandon.

At just 18, the former Kwekwe High School student is now set to release his debut album, “The Stronghold”, and is appealing for sponsorship from the corporate world in a bid to boost his musical career.

The versatile and promising musical prodigy from Kwekwe’s oldest suburb of Amaveni said he also sought to demystify the ‘small town’ myth whereby only Harare and Bulawayo artists are deemed better than those from small towns.

Recorded by Redcliff’s DJ Themba, the upcoming debut album carries a total number of 10 tracks.

“As you can see, I have been busy putting final touches to the album which will be ready for the market in a fortnight,” said the talented chanter in an interview with our news crew. “In one of the songs, I featured Big G who is very respected in Showbiz down here. I am also planning to record videos and I call upon the corporate world to come in handy and finance my musical projects,” he said.

For those who wish to assist the upcoming teenage sensation can contact him on +263712347955 or alternatively e-mail him on [email protected] .

Zwnews