The ruling Zanu PF party has branded Savior Kasukuwere, their former commissar who is now running for president, as a “criminal” lacking the ability to win public support. This move has raised speculation among analysts that the ruling party is uneasy about Kasukuwere’s participation in the race.

Zimbabwean police have announced that they hold two outstanding arrest warrants for Kasukuwere, who currently resides in South Africa. They have stated their intention to apprehend him if he returns to Zimbabwe.

During Zanu PF’s prominent rally at Nyele Primary School in Bulilima District, Dr. Obert Mpofu, the party’s secretary for administration, expressed his belief that there is no legitimate opposition in Zimbabwe capable of challenging the ruling party. He claimed that the opposition consists of individuals who betrayed the country in the past and continue to do so.

Dr. Mpofu specifically targeted Kasukuwere’s presidential campaign, accusing the former Zanu PF commissar of being a criminal who fled the country after committing offenses. Furthermore, he criticized Kasukuwere’s attempt to form a political party in another country with the aim of leading Zimbabweans from abroad. Dr. Mpofu stated that such actions would not be accepted, but acknowledged President Mnangagwa’s inclusive approach that allows anyone to contest elections, even if their intentions are misguided.

Meanwhile, Kasukuwere has submitted an application seeking the cancellation of his arrest warrant, enabling him to participate in the presidential race scheduled for August 23. The warrant was issued on January 17, 2019.

In early 2020, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) attempted to secure Kasukuwere’s extradition from South Africa, but Interpol deemed the case to be politically motivated. The warrant had been issued by former Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya after Kasukuwere, a former Cabinet minister under the late President Robert Mugabe, failed to appear for trial on four counts of abusing power.

Analysts speculate that Kasukuwere’s candidacy could undermine President Mnangagwa’s support base and potentially sway the election in favor of Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). This could either lead to a victory for Chamisa or force a runoff election.

Kasukuwere’s trajectory follows a familiar pattern observed among former Zanu PF members who have abandoned the party to challenge for the presidency. In 2008, Simba Makoni, a prominent figure within Zanu PF, left the party to run for president against Mugabe, securing 8.3% of the vote.

