The message below purportedly sent by Ugandan despot Yoweri Museveni, known as Mu7 in social circles, has gone viral with many asking if he really is the source of the shocking text which partly reads ” he was disappointed that since he was declared winner, only 5 African heads of states have congratulated him out of all presidents in Africa.”
There are signs the apparent desperate attention seeking message might not have originated from the desk of Uganda’s re-elected leader. Read and make a judgement for yourself.
Full text:
Museveni disappointed by silent treatment from most African leaders over his reelection
Re-elected Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has questioned why African Leaders are not sending him congratulatory messages as it has been the tradition. Speaking in Kampala this morning after meeting security chiefs, Museveni said he was disappointed that since he was declared winner, only 5 African heads of states have congratulated him out of all presidents in Africa.
So far congratulations for Museveni have come from Uhuru of Kenya, Magufuli of Tanzania, Kiir of South Sundan and Ndayishimiye of Burundi. Outside Africa congratulations were from Russia and China.
Uganda elections held on 14th January were marred by state violence against citizens, intimidation of opposition leaders including arbitrary arrests and massive electoral illegalities and irregularities.