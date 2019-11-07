Murehwa woman caught with US$176 800 worth of ivory

The ZRP has arrested a 42 year old woman in Murehwa for illegal possession of ivory. On 06 November 2019, the police received information that the accused was in possession of ivory which she was keeping at her homestead and destined for smuggling outside the country.

Pursuant to the information the police went to the accused person’s homestead where a search was conducted. A total of 1040 kilograms of ivory were recovered in the accused’s house stashed in polythene bags. The ivory is valued at US$176 800, 00.