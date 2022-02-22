In a refreshing development, the country’s prison and correctional authorities last Sunday captured a convicted murderer-cum-robber, serving a 52-year prison term, who had escaped from Khami Prison.

The escapee, Jacobson Shone, who has been described by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) as a ‘dangerous inmate’, was captured by the ZPCS’ special tactics officers along 5th Avenue in Harare on Sunday afternoon.

“We were unsettled when we realised that he was missing. He is a very dangerous man who cannot be interacting with civilians before proper rehabilitation. As ZPCS, we remain dedicated to protecting the public and make sure that inmates don’t disturb daily businesses and we will continue to hunt down anyone who thinks they can undermine the law by escaping from prison,” said ZPCS national spokesperson Chief Superintendent Meya Khanyezi in an interview with state media.

The 41-year old Shone was convicted by a Beitbridge magistrate of armed robbery and murder in 2019.

Added Chief Supt Khanyezi: