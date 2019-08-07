Mupfumira has mansions in UK, SA, UAE

Prosecutors say jailed Tourism Minister, Priscah Mupfumira, should not get bail as she is a flight risk.

The State further alleges that Mupfumira has two passports and mansions in South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

High court judge, Justice Erica Ndewere on Monday reserved ruling on Mupfumira’s bail application, saying it will be announced at a later date.

The State, represented by prosecutor Mr Michael Reza, believes that Mupfumira should not be granted bail until she is exonerated since chances are high that she will abscond once she has been released.

Mupfumira is facing seven charges of corruption and criminal abuse of office which prejudiced NSSA of millions of dollars.

